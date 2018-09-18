  • Suspect identified in deadly hit-and-run involving elderly woman

    Updated:

    LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Police arrested the driver accused of hitting a woman who was walking to a shopping plaza in Gwinnett County.

    [READ MORE: Elderly woman killed in hit-and-run ID'd, police searching for U-Haul]

    Lawrenceville police said 51-year-old Leonard Decouto was driving a U-Haul when he hit and killed 79-year-old Tran Hong.

    The crash happened at Johnson Road and Daniel Lane on Sept. 10.

    A neighbor told Channel 2 Action News he is sad for the Lawrenceville woman's grieving family. He said he saw Hong twice a day during her walks.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories