Suspect identified in deadly hit-and-run involving elderly woman

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Police arrested the driver accused of hitting a woman who was walking to a shopping plaza in Gwinnett County.
Lawrenceville police said 51-year-old Leonard Decouto was driving a U-Haul when he hit and killed 79-year-old Tran Hong.
The crash happened at Johnson Road and Daniel Lane on Sept. 10.
A neighbor told Channel 2 Action News he is sad for the Lawrenceville woman's grieving family. He said he saw Hong twice a day during her walks.
