Suspect charged with false imprisonment, rape of UGA student

ATHENS, Ga. - Authorities have identified the man they said lured a University of Georgia student into his car and then later raped her.
James William Daniels, 57, from Jefferson, was charged with false imprisonment and rape.
The Athens-Clark County Police Department said Daniels picked up the girl in downtown Athens early Wednesday. In a news conference later that afternoon, officials said the victim was OK and that Daniels was in custody.
Police said Daniels has a history of distribution of child pornography and violent sexual assault convictions.
"We have received additional information that potentially this is not the first attempted victim this individual has had in this area," Mike Ayers, the special agent in charge said.
