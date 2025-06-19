Suspect accused of sexual assault in northwest Georgia captured in Tennessee

GILMER COUNTY, Ga. — The Gilmer County Sheriff’s Office said a wanted man accused of multiple felonies was caught in Tennessee.

Deputies put out a wanted person alert on Wednesday for Mark Anthony Beaver, a 40-year-old man.

The sheriff’s office said he was wanted for charges of aggravated assault, aggravated battery, aggravated sodomy and rape.

Early Thursday morning, the sheriff’s office said Beaver was found in Tennessee and thanked the community for their help finding him.

“Your help makes a real difference, and this is exactly why community partnerships matter. As always, GCSO is committed to keeping Gilmer County safe,“ the sheriff’s office said in a statement. ”We appreciate the ongoing support from our citizens and our law enforcement partners.”

It was unclear when Beaver could be extradited back to Georgia, or which part of Tennessee he was captured in.

