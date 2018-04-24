Surveillance video shows masked suspects burning ATMs

ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News has learned criminals have developed a new way to target ATMs around metro Atlanta.
We obtained surveillance video showing how masked suspects are lighting fires and burning the ATMs.
This latest one happened early Monday morning in Fayetteville.
"It's something that someone may have been driving by and seeing. A large trail of gasoline running across a parking lot it's something that stands out," said Capt. Chad Myers with the Fayetteville Police Department.
We're talking to investigators and learning about where else these suspects are striking for a story on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
