ATLANTA - The City of Atlanta is announcing the details of the 20th annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration Wednesday.
Channel 2's Christian Jennings was at City Hall, where mayor Keisha Bottoms and other officials were expected to announce the lineup of the family-friendly event.
The Super Bowl Gospel Celebration was launched in Miami in 1999 and is the only gospel concert sanctioned by the NFL.
We'll have full details about the performers and events planned for the Super Bowl Gospel Celebration, for Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
Today’s lineup of speakers @SuperBowlGospel pic.twitter.com/knqjk9vB1x— Christian Jennings (@CJenningsWSB) January 9, 2019
