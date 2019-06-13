  • Super Bowl 53 ended up costing Atlanta way less than expected

    By: Aaron Diamant

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - The City of Atlanta stayed under its Super Bowl 53 budget, according to documents obtained by Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Aaron Diamant.

    According to the city auditor, by spending less money than anticipated, taxpayers saved.

    We’re breaking down the numbers and exactly how much the city saved – on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories