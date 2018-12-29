0 Suicide rates in rural areas concern for Georgia farmers after Hurricane Michael

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Ga. - In a cold, December rain, Stephanie Mims walks the lonely land where her husband has labored all his life.

"I know that it's not just a job to him. Because he puts his whole heart into it."

Greg Mims and generations before him farmed 3,500 acres in south Georgia's cotton country through good times -- and the very, very bad.

[PHOTOS: Damage to Georgia agriculture from Hurricane Michael]

On Oct. 10, 2018: Hurricane Michael tore the heart out of the "heartland." Crop losses were catastrophic.

All of the farms in Seminole County took a direct hit when Hurricane Michael ripped through the state as a category 3 storm.

"It looked like the military rolled through here with tanks and cannons and bombs and just wiped us out," said county Commissioner Jeff Braswell.

"Despair. Loss of hope. Worry. Stress. Those types of things are what I see on the faces of farmers in our county," Braswell said.

[RELATED: Month after Hurricane Michael, Georgia's hardest hit areas still recovering]

The scars are so deep they may never heal. If a farmer loses a crop, they could lose the land their family has farmed for generation, and sometimes, lose the will to live.

Sam Pardue is the dean of the College of Agriculture at the University of Georgia. He has heard the tragic tales.

"I remember one individual said, 'I've been farming for 45 years. Best cotton crop I ever had in my life. And it's all gone," Pardue said.

The nation's suicide rate is currently the highest in half a century. Pardue says it is nearly 50 percent higher in rural areas. He is pushing for new mental health programs to help farmers fight off their inner demons.

"I think there's always the possibility that someone will get so desperate that they would consider taking their own life," Pardue says.

[PHOTOS: Southwest Georgia still recovering month after Hurricane Michael]

There have been dark times, but giving up has never been an option for Greg Mims. He says faith, family and friends will mend this land and comfort the souls who have lost so much.

Stephanie Mims says in times like these, a sense of community is key.

The Mimses say together south Georgia's farmers can make it through the winter.

"You can't just lay down and say 'I'm through.' You have to keep going," Greg Mims said. "If we don't do that, then yes, we're doomed."

© 2018 Cox Media Group.