Substandard rental conditions draw federal attention and push for change

ATLANTA — A federal watchdog may soon hold apartment complex owners accountable for allowing low-income renters to live in substandard conditions, following a push by U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff.

Ossoff, motivated by media reports, has garnered bipartisan support for an amendment that would require federal oversight of property owners who receive federal funding. This move aims to improve living conditions for tenants in federally funded housing.

“These landlords are abusing their tenants – and they’re collecting federal dollars,” Ossoff said. “So we have to keep the attention on this and hold people accountable.”

A disabled tenant, whose name wasn’t share, lives at the apartment complex, formerly known as Creekside Forest in DeKalb County.

Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes remembers doing stories on this complex back in 2016, when the county shut it down for unsanitary conditions.

The tenant reported similar conditions, including a bathroom ceiling on the verge of collapse due to leaks.

“I shouldn’t have to live like this; it’s unsanitary,” she told Fernandes.

“We do know that many of the entities in the chain of title for the last 10 years have all had a New Jersey, the same New Jersey address, which circumstantially that they’re at least related,” title attorney Doug McKillip said.

Ossoff’s amendment seeks to address issues similar to those reported at the DeKalb County complex, where tenants have complained of mold and other hazardous conditions.

A recent mold test in one unit showed 100% fungal growth in all bedrooms.

“I don’t think much of this in metro Atlanta would’ve come to light without reporting from WSB ... but these landlords are abusing their tenants – and they’re collecting federal dollars. So we have to keep the attention on this and hold people accountable," Ossoff said.

If passed into law, Ossoff’s amendment could significantly improve living conditions for low-income tenants by ensuring greater accountability for property owners receiving federal funds.

