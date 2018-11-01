  • Students sent to hospital after eating drug-laced candy, district says

    BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - Just hours before kids across the metro head out for trick-or-treating, local children are in the hospital - after their school says they ate drug-laced candy.

    The principal at South Central Middle School in Bartow County sent an alert to parents Wednesday warning them about what happened.

    "Officers suspect an eighth-grade child sold a small amount of candy suspected to be laced with a controlled substance," one parent told Channel 2’s Justin Wilfon

