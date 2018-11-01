Students sent to hospital after eating drug-laced candy, district says

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - Just hours before kids across the metro head out for trick-or-treating, local children are in the hospital - after their school says they ate drug-laced candy.
The principal at South Central Middle School in Bartow County sent an alert to parents Wednesday warning them about what happened.
"Officers suspect an eighth-grade child sold a small amount of candy suspected to be laced with a controlled substance," one parent told Channel 2’s Justin Wilfon.
The concerns the parent has and the response from the school district, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
