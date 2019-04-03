Students leave controversial eviction flyers on dorms in support of Palestine

ATLANTA - An investigation is underway at Emory University into a controversial flyer that was posted outside dorm rooms.
At first glance, it looks like an official eviction notice stating the dorm would be demolished, but the flyer then criticizes what it calls "the destructive policy of Israel, toward Palestinians."
The students who made the flyer said it was done for justice in Palestine. They say their purpose is to call attention to forced evictions of Palestinians in Israeli-occupied territories.
