0 Students fix up disabled veteran's home even after he passes away

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - Some high school students from Fayette County were set to repaint the home of a disabled veteran, but the man passed away right before the work was to begin.

But the teens still carried on with the project.

Macarthur Starr lived with his granddaughter and great-grandchildren. They helped take care of him. Even though he was gone, the house still needed work. So, the students stepped up.

Samuel Cunningham and his classmates said some projects are worth completing, no matter what.

"When you hear about someone who put so much on the line and has lost so much, you have to think---what's a way I can give back to this person?" Cunningham said.

They're all students from The Foundry High School. They recently repaired and repainted the house in Fayetteville.

"It wasn't that hard. It was just taking the time to do it for these great people," said freshman Najeh Henif.

It was all for MacArthur Starr, a local disabled veteran. The original plan was to build a ramp so he could get in and out with his wheelchair. But just before the team was to begin work, Starr passed away.

The students were heartbroken, but instead of quitting they carried on.

"I can't begin to tell you how proud I am. We did this last year too. The kids really rise to the challenge," said Foundry Headmaster Christi McCully.

Starr's granddaughter and great grandchildren still live in the home and these students decided to finish the job in Starr's memory for his family.

"It was just awesome and heartwarming to see their smiles. We finished and they drove up. They just had the biggest smiles ever," said freshman Jackson Mayer.

The students also raised the money to buy all the materials they used.

