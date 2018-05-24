  • Student graduates days after he was hit by car, suffered a concussion

    By: Tom Jones

    A high school student walked across the stage and accepted his diploma days after he was hit by a car and suffered a concussion.

    Channel 2's Tom Jones spoke to Michael Taylor as he was getting ready for the big ceremony.

    Taylor was hit by a car in a crosswalk on Monday and was knocked unconscious, officials said. He said he doesn’t remember what happened, but said officers filled in the blanks.

    “I was in the air for a minute and then I landed onto the guy's windshield,” he said.

