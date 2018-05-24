Student graduates days after he was hit by car, suffered a concussion

A high school student walked across the stage and accepted his diploma days after he was hit by a car and suffered a concussion.
Channel 2's Tom Jones spoke to Michael Taylor as he was getting ready for the big ceremony.
Taylor was hit by a car in a crosswalk on Monday and was knocked unconscious, officials said. He said he doesn’t remember what happened, but said officers filled in the blanks.
“I was in the air for a minute and then I landed onto the guy's windshield,” he said.
Why Taylor said he harbors no resentment against the driver, on Channel 2 Action News at 4:40 p.m.
He was hit by a car and left with a concussion Monday. Now today, this 18 year old high school student is well enough to walk across the stage and accept his hard earned diploma. I’ll have his story at 4:44. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/FDQcioZDNq— Tom Jones (@TomJonesWSBTV) May 24, 2018
