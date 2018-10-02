Student accused of punching administrator trying to break up cafeteria fight

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - A 16-year-old student is accused of punching a school administrator who tried to break up a fight between him and another student.
The Newton High School student is now facing battery charges after the school resource officers say he punched the 39-year-old administrator in the neck.
Some at the school told Channel 2's Audrey Washington that they believe the battery charges are too harsh.
"I still don't think he should have gotten arrested. I mean we all make mistakes," former Newton student Terrence Sinclair told Channel 2.
According to the incident report obtained by Washington, the fight took place in the school cafeteria last Monday. The student was handcuffed and escorted off school property before he was released to his parents.
Newton County sheriff deputies told Washington that there haven't been any problems with the student in the past.
"We will not tolerate anyone striking or trying to harm one of our employees in any way. In addition to any possible legal charges, the student will also be charged with violating the student code of conduct. He will be disciplined accordingly," the school said in a statement to Channel 2 Action News.
The student will next face a judge at juvenile court.
