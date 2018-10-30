ATLANTA - It will be sunny with clear skies Tuesday, but don’t get too comfortable.
Strong to severe storms will be moving into the area Thursday, according to Severe Weather Team 2.
“Supercell thunderstorms can produce damaging winds and tornadoes,” Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brad Nitz said. “The potential for these storms to develop Thursday is greatest from metro Atlanta southward.”
Supercell thunderstorms can produce damaging winds and tornadoes. The potential for these storms to develop Thursday is greatest from metro Atlanta southward.— Brad Nitz (@BradNitzWSB) October 30, 2018
New data on the timing and threats live on WSB-TV today. pic.twitter.com/JF0KPx1Dv4
On Channel 2 Action News This Morning on Tuesday, Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton said Thursday is setting up to be “potentially stormy.”
We have the latest data on timing and threats, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}