    By: Severe Weather Team 2

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - It will be sunny with clear skies Tuesday, but don’t get too comfortable.

    Strong to severe storms will be moving into the area Thursday, according to Severe Weather Team 2.

    “Supercell thunderstorms can produce damaging winds and tornadoes,” Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brad Nitz said. “The potential for these storms to develop Thursday is greatest from metro Atlanta southward.”

    On Channel 2 Action News This Morning on Tuesday, Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton said Thursday is setting up to be “potentially stormy.”

