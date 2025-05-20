Strong, severe storm threat on the way tonight for NW GA, metro Atlanta

Through this evening and into the night, a line of strong and severe storms is moving first into northwest Georgia and then through the metro Atlanta area.

There is the potential for some damaging wind gusts, large hail and you cannot rule out brief tornadoes as well.

That threat of tornado is greater in northwest Georgia, but an isolated tornado is still possible in the metro area.

If we have a tornado warning issued, Severe Weather Team 2 will bring that to you LIVE on Channel 2.

In the overnight and early morning hours, the rain comes to an end before the sun rises, and a weak front comes through.

Winds are going to pick up, and sunshine returns for Wednesday afternoon as cooler air starts to blow in.

