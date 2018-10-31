String of break-ins puts neighbors on edge; thieves steal $4K worth of valuables

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Neighbors said three homes have been broken into in a Gwinnett County neighborhood in just the past few weeks.
A victim told Channel 2 Action News a security camera caught one of the thieves on video. He believes the man broke into his home minutes later.
“I don’t know if it was two guys, three guys, five guys – no idea," Kumar said.
He's the third burglary victim in the Brookwood Enclave subdivision in Lilburn in recent weeks.
The fear that is keeping the victim's children awake at night, on Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}