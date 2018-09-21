0 STREET RACING? Residents say Buckhead neighborhood feels like racetrack

ATLANTA - Neighbors in one part of Buckhead tell Channel 2 Action News they’re tired of waking up to the sound of street racing.

“It is pretty bad. I hear it at all hours of the night. I’ve lived in a few different places in Buckhead, its bad all over the place,” Christina Price told Channel 2’s Lauren Pozen.

Residents said its waking them up at all hours of the night, and they’re fed up with it.

Price lives in a high rise on East Paces Ferry Road, near a part of Pharr Road at the intersection of North Fulton Drive, where people said racing is going on.

"I went to bed, and suddenly, I was up like this because it was such a loud thing," she said.

Price said she hasn’t slept well in months.

"It is every weekend -- Fridays, Saturday until 4 in the morning. I don’t sleep because it is just so loud," she said.

Price said it’s street racing and it's bad.

"I just see them spinning around, the noise, very loud," she said.

She isn't the only one hearing it or seeing it.

"I feel like it’s more of “Fast and Furious”-type of thing. If you’ve ever seen the movie, pretty much outside my window every night," Steven Cundari told Pozen.

Cundari and Price are just two people Pozen spoke with over the last couple of days who live in this neighborhood and said they’re frustrated.

"Between that and the construction, it is pretty bad," Cundari said.

Channel 2 Action News checked with the Atlanta Police Department, and was told they’re working to stop it. Here is their full statement:

"We are very much aware of the concerns being expressed by people frustrated by motorists who are either drag racing or driving recklessly along Pharr Road and other corridors in Buckhead in the late night and early morning hours. We don’t take these concerns lightly and have taken a number of steps in an attempt to mitigate the problem, including:

Assigning officers to specifically patrol these areas at night and write citations for moving violations. Recent citations have included laying drag, driving without a headlight, improper lane change and improper U-turn.

Talking to the managers of the area bars and clubs, where some of the patrons leaving these establishments are responsible for this reckless conduct, in hopes of enlisting their aid in curtailing these activities. We want to engage any security personnel and/or off-duty APD officers who work at these clubs to assist in raising awareness about the need to curtail these illegal and dangerous activities.

Encouraging local businesses and residents to immediately call 911 when hearing or witnessing of these violations.

Enlisting the aid of specialized APD units and the Georgia State Patrol to assist with enforcement in the area.

These activities are unacceptable to us, and we are working to end them."

People who live around the area said they want to see a resolution sooner rather than later.

"It is so ridiculous. It is just outrageous -- loud and why?" Price said.

