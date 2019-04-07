Heavy rain and a few storms Sunday morning have finally cleared, but another round of rain and potentially severe storms are on the way.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says we'll see some breaks of sunshine before possible thunderstorms return tonight.
We're using the most powerful weather radar to update the timing for rain and potential storms, for Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
We’ll have very warm conditions this afternoon with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. It will be mostly cloudy and mainly dry. A passing shower can’t be ruled out.
WARM! Highs today near 80°. pic.twitter.com/uVCDQplBrF— Eboni Deon, WSB (@EboniDeonWSB) April 7, 2019
There is a possibility of a strong to severe storm in northwest Georgia. The main threats are damaging wind and some hail.
Rain and storms return tonight. An isolated severe storm is possible for NW Georgia. pic.twitter.com/oZhHIzeXfD— Eboni Deon, WSB (@EboniDeonWSB) April 7, 2019
All of north Georgia will have a marginal or low end risk for isolated strong to severe storms Monday Heavy rain, gusty winds 40-60 mph are possible with stronger storms.
There is a 40 percent chance for scattered storms Tuesday, but severe weather is not expected.
The rain overnight did help some with the pollen count, which dropped to 962.
Pollen count down from Saturday and still running high. pic.twitter.com/YCsRhzL00T— Eboni Deon, WSB (@EboniDeonWSB) April 7, 2019
