0 Store that sold lucky Mega Millions ticket could be named soon

ATLANTA - South Carolina's lottery director said they hope to reveal the identity of the store that sold the winning ticket by mid-day Wednesday.

In an interview on ABC's "Good Morning America," South Carolina Education Lottery Director William Hogan Brown said the store could be identified around the noon hour.

She said that should give them time to get security in place, since attention should be red-hot.

Asked whether the name of the winner would ever come to light, Brown said, "Perhaps not."

South Carolina law allows winners to remain anonymous.

Mega Millions officials said a ticket purchased in South Carolina matches all six numbers in Tuesday night's drawing.

That flimsy piece of paper is now worth $1.537 billion, just shy of a world record.

The winning numbers were 5, 28, 62, 65, 70 and Mega Ball 5.

The jackpot has been growing since July, when a group of California office workers won $543 million.

The lucky player overcame miserable odds. The chance of matching all six numbers and winning the top prize is 1 in 302.5 million.

Mega Millions is played in 44 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

A total of 20 tickets worth $10,000 each were sold in Georgia.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

