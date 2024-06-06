Store manager, witness speaks out about violent shootout at wing shop in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Disturbing surveillance video shows the moments two men started shooting at each other at a DeKalb County wing restaurant.

And it all happened over a few dollars.

The incident happened early Thursday, at the Atlanta’s Best Wings store on Covington Highway.

Channel 2′s Audrey Washington spoke with the store manager and a witness on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

“It looks like just because of some cash,” said store manager, Jay Kim.

Police said an argument started after one of the men dropped some money, and the other picked it up. It escalated to a shootout that left both men in critical condition.

On Channel 2 Action News This Morning, the employees told Channel 2′s Christian Jennings that two men came into the store and got into an argument after a comment over a $1 bill that dropped on the ground.

They said one man went outside, then came back in and demanded back a $5 tip he had just given the employee.

“Both guys were shooting each other,” said Kim.

The shootout, lasting nearly five minutes, left visible damage and frightened the people in the area.

Channel 2 Action News obtained disturbing surveillance video showing the shootout at the wing restaurant over. In the video, you can see a man with a backpack firing shots at the other man, and then running from the store.

Moments later the man with the backpack runs back up to the restaurant and shoots again. The man on the ground then fires several rounds through the window of the store and crawls out of the frame.

But its not over yet.

A few minutes later the man with the backpack runs back up to the restaurant and shoots again.

Channel 2′s Audrey Washington talked to customer Mario Marshall on Thursday, who said he is thankful he wasn’t caught in the crossfire.

“I just walked in to get the wings and a guy told me to get out of the store, and then next thing I know, police swarmed the place,” Marshall said. “You don’t want to see this in your community.”

No one outside the store was hurt.

“Just going to get something to eat, late night, this ain’t what you want to go through,” said Marshall.

At last check, the two men remain listed in critical condition at a local hospital.

