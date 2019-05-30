Storage facility had 50 units broken into in one night

An Atlanta self-storage facility with a history of break-ins is dealing with more than 50 units broken into in a single night.
It happened Sunday at the Public Storage in Midtown.
Once victim said the thieves must have had hours to pull it off.
"I work too hard to have someone come into a unit and take it from a place not taking the security of my possessions seriously," he told Channel 2's Matt Johnson.
The security loopholes that victims want fixed on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Exotic dancer was driving drunk when she killed 3 teen soccer players, police say
- Robert Mueller resigns in first public statement since end of Russia probe
- Family has questions surrounding drowning death of college student at pool party
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}