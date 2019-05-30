  • Storage facility had 50 units broken into in one night

    By: Matt Johnson

    Updated:

    An Atlanta self-storage facility with a history of break-ins is dealing with more than 50 units broken into in a single night.

    It happened Sunday at the Public Storage in Midtown.

    Once victim said the thieves must have had hours to pull it off.

    "I work too hard to have someone come into a unit and take it from a place not taking the security of my possessions seriously," he told Channel 2's Matt Johnson. 

    The security loopholes that victims want fixed on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11. 

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories