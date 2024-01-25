Stinky situation: Suspect crawls into sewer after burglarizing cereal warehouse, Ga. deputies say

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A burglary suspect tried crawling into a sewer to hide from deputies but was caught moments later.
Tuesday morning, just after 9 a.m., Macon-Bibb 911 received a call about two men breaking into the California Cereal Products warehouse on Mead Road.
When deputies arrived, they learned the suspects ran from the warehouse into a wooded area.
Bibb County officials said during the search, deputies spotted traces of footprints of one of the suspects, identified as Joseph Seth Sheriff, 37, who was found with a handgun.
Authorities later found the second suspect, identified as Johnny Frank Larson, 56, hiding in a sewer.
Paramedics responded to provide medical treatment due to a complaint. He was taken to Atrium Navicent Health to be treated.
The pair was then booked into the Bibb County Detention Center.
Sheriff is charged with first-degree burglary, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and probation violation. He was also wanted in Houston County.
Larson faces charges of second-degree burglary and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
Both Sheriff and Larson are denied bond.
