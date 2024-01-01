Start the new year off with $810 million in tonight’s Powerball drawing

ATLANTA — How does becoming a millionaire sound to start off 2024?

No one matched all of the numbers from Saturday’s Powerball drawing, which means $810 million is up for grabs on Monday night.

There are two options if you win the big prize: a cash value option of $408.9 million or a one immediate payment followed by an annual payment over 29 years that increase each year.

Georgia has seen some luck with the recent Powerball drawings. One ticket matched all five of the white numbers plus the Power Play to win $2 million.

The winning ticket was purchased in Hephzibah on the Georgia Lottery mobile app, according to lottery officials.

If you do win the jackpot or any other lottery prize, how do you claim your winnings in Georgia?

Georgia Lottery said any prizes less than $600 can be claimed at any of its retailers; however, prizes over $600 must be claimed at the lottery headquarters or district offices or have the payment mailed to the winner.

Winners of prizes bigger than $600 must fill out a winner claim form and have a valid government-issued photo ID with a social security card.

