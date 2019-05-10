ATLANTA - Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams said Thursday that she's still considering running for president in 2020.
Abrams answered "yes" when asked in an interview if she was still contemplating joining the crowded Democratic presidential field.
Abrams has also been floated as a possible vice-presidential pick, though she recently downplayed the idea, telling ABC that "you don't run for second place."
Last month, Abrams told Channel 2 Action News that she has ruled out a 2020 run for Senate.
TRENDING STORIES:
She had been courted by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who has said he believes Abrams would have the best shot to defeat Republican Sen. David Perdue, one of President Donald Trump's most loyal Capitol Hill allies.
In 2018, Abrams came within 60,000 votes of becoming the first black female governor in U.S. history.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}