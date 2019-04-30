Stacey Abrams 1-on-1 with Channel 2: 'I am deeply grateful for the opportunity'

ATLANTA - Former Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams announced this morning she will not run for the U.S. Senate seat now occupied by Republican incumbent David Perdue.
Channel 2’s Richard Elliot spoke to her 1-on-1 just hours after she announced her decision. She said it's just not a good fit for her, and the role she sees herself playing in American politics.
“I am deeply grateful for the opportunity, for the enthusiasm, but I fundamentally believe it is a job, and you need to want to do that job for six years, for 12 years, for 18 years, but my immediate responsibility was to determine if the Senate was the right space, and it's not,” Abrams said.
We asked her a variety of questions, including a possible role as governor, vice president or even president. We’re working to put together her answers in an interview you can only see on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
