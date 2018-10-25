  • SWAT swarms neighborhood after man armed with shotgun barricades himself in home

    By: Richard Elliot

    EAST LAKE, Ga. - Police swarmed a northeast Atlanta neighborhood after a man found a squatter armed with a shotgun in a home he had just bought. The suspect has since been taken into custody and charged with criminal trespass and making terroristic threats. 

    Channel 2's Richard Elliot is at the scene on Knox Street in East Lake where SWAT teams created a barricade around the home. Police said the man threatened them with a shotgun after the homeowner called 911. 

    Police have identified the man as Kenneth Pass. 

    Elliot and his photographer heard at least seven flash-bangs in his live report on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m. Flash bangs are used to try to disorient suspects. They also were hit with tear gas as police tried to smoke the suspect out of the home. 

    The home is just north of the East Lake Golf Club off Memorial Drive. 

