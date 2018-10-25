SWAT swarms neighborhood after man armed with shotgun barricades himself in home

EAST LAKE, Ga. - Police swarmed a northeast Atlanta neighborhood after a man found a squatter armed with a shotgun in a home he had just bought. The suspect has since been taken into custody and charged with criminal trespass and making terroristic threats.
Channel 2's Richard Elliot is at the scene on Knox Street in East Lake where SWAT teams created a barricade around the home. Police said the man threatened them with a shotgun after the homeowner called 911.
Police have identified the man as Kenneth Pass.
APD just identified the man they arrested after a SWAT standoff as Kenneth Pass. They used tear gas to smoke him out of this already-burned out house. pic.twitter.com/BNC0UKoPJo— Richard Elliot (@RElliotWSB) October 25, 2018
Elliot and his photographer heard at least seven flash-bangs in his live report on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m. Flash bangs are used to try to disorient suspects. They also were hit with tear gas as police tried to smoke the suspect out of the home.
The tear gas has dissipated but not before we all got a face full. Police are trying to smoke out a squatter who reportedly threatened them with a shotgun. pic.twitter.com/XmeevMlG9c— Richard Elliot (@RElliotWSB) October 25, 2018
The home is just north of the East Lake Golf Club off Memorial Drive.
Stay with Channel 2 Action News for more on this developing story.
The squatter reportedly threatened police with a shotgun. pic.twitter.com/BkpUcWtRt1— Richard Elliot (@RElliotWSB) October 25, 2018
TRENDING STORIES:
- Georgia toddler paralyzed overnight as AFM fears grow nationwide
- Person of interest identified in death of model killed while driving to work
- Wealthy Georgians with exotic cars accused of cheating local taxpayers
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}