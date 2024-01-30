Sports betting bill that wouldn’t require constitutional amendment passes major hurdle

ATLANTA — Sports betting in Georgia passed a major legislative hurdle on Tuesday morning as some lawmakers are trying again to get it into law.

Senate Bill 386 would place sports betting under the Georgia Lottery passed out of a Senate committee and there could be a vote in the Georgia Senate as soon as Thursday.

Professional Atlanta sports teams and Georgia Lt. Governor Burt Jones support the bill, but it’s still opposed by evangelicals.

“You hear a lot about how popular this kind of gambling is and yet, it gives the appearance of an end around. They’re trying to do a bill without a constitutional amendment,” said Mike Griffin with Georgia Baptist Mission Board.

The bill’s Republican sponsors said they are going to have to strike a deal with Democrats to get it passed.

“There’s going to have to be some kind of negotiations and horse trading so to speak to get it across the finish line if it gets there,” State Sen. Ed Harbison (D-Columbus) said.

There is another sports betting bill out there. That version would require a constitutional amendment, which means it would have pass the General Assembly and a vote by Georgians.

