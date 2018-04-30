Spike in coyote sightings leaves Gwinnett County residents concerned

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - There's been a spike in coyote sightings in a couple of Gwinnett County neighborhoods where the animals have been spotted by day and by night. Dacula residents are being urged to take precautions.
"I would just advise neighbors to be careful about keeping their animals under watch, and not let them loose," said resident Natalia Bayes.
Experts say this time of year is called “denning season.” During this season, coyotes with a den of pups move back and forth in a small area trying to feed the pups.
State wildlife biologists’ warning to homeowners as an increase in sightings is expected, on Channel 2 Action News.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Attorney for woman at center of sorority sex scandal: 'She’s not a pimp'
- 2 people shoot at each other in Walmart parking lot; 1 hospitalized, 1 on the run
- Georgia Tech spent 1+ million in taxpayer money on ‘morale' events
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}