  • Spike in coyote sightings leaves Gwinnett County residents concerned

    By: Berndt Petersen

    Updated:

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - There's been a spike in coyote sightings in a couple of Gwinnett County neighborhoods where the animals have been spotted by day and by night. Dacula residents are being urged to take precautions.

    "I would just advise neighbors to be careful about keeping their animals under watch, and not let them loose," said resident Natalia Bayes.

    Experts say this time of year is called “denning season.” During this season, coyotes with a den of pups move back and forth in a small area trying to feed the pups.  

    State wildlife biologists’ warning to homeowners as an increase in sightings is expected, on Channel 2 Action News.

