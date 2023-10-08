Suspect in Michigan homicide arrested in metro Atlanta, police say

GRIFFIN, Ga. — A Michigan homicide suspect was arrested in Griffin on Friday, according to police.

On Sept. 29, Michigan police contacted the Grifin Police Department in reference to a homicide that happened in Grand Rapids.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Michigan officials believed that the suspect, 33-year-old Marquez Jones was believed to be staying in Griffin at a home on the 1700 block of Carrington Drive.

Early Friday, Griffin police executed a search warrant on the address and found Jones who was arrested.

The Michigan State Police contacted the Griffin Police Department in reference to a homicide that previously occurred in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

TRENDING STORIES:

Investigators also collected additional evidence that could potentially be used against Jones in the Michigan homicide investigation.

Jones is awaiting extradition, according to police.

Police said there is no threat to the community at this time.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Fans spilled out into Battery to watch game one of NLDS More than 43,000 fans packed Truist Park for game one of the National League Division Series on Saturday.

©2023 Cox Media Group