Sheriff’s post on deadly shooting outside Spalding County courthouse draws ire from commenters

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — People are continuing to respond to a Georgia sheriff who is working to dispel rumors about the shooting death of a woman outside the Spalding County courthouse.

Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin was in Spalding County on Sunday where the sheriff also posted details leading up to and after the woman’s husband allegedly killed her.

A rumor going around that the woman requested police protection during the hearing prompted Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix to post a long explanation to social media.

In the post, Dix referred to the victim as Mrs. Mallory and the suspect as Mr. Mallory.

The Spalding County Sheriff’s Office page is filled with nearly 2,000 comments. The majority of those comments oppose the sheriff’s explanation.

Dix said the person who started the rumor after Mrs. Mallory’s death admitted to the lie. He added that cameras inside and outside of the house also help debunk that false claim.

Additionally, comments that Dix made regarding several domestic violence calls at the couple’s home seemed to get the attention of commenters.

“Yes, in the past we have received multiple calls to the Mallory’s residence. Both would claim that the other started the fights,” Dix wrote.

Some took issue with him sharing the details of a domestic matter, while others thanked him for adding some clarity to this tragic story.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the sheriff’s office for information about possible charges and an update on Mr. Mallory’s condition but we have not received a response.

