Organization donates body armor to protect 2 Spalding County K-9s

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — The Spalding County Sheriff’s Office announced they’d received body armor donations to protect two of their K-9s, King and Shogun.

The two K-9s will receive bullet and stab protective vests due to a charitable donation from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., a non-profit organization.

The vests were sponsored by the Nancy Allison Perkins Foundation of Flossmoor in Illinois.

The sheriff’s office said the vests are expected to arrive within 10 weeks.

"This potentially lifesaving body armor for four-legged K9 officers is U.S. made, custom fitted, and National Institute of Justice (NIJ) certified,“ the sheriff’s office said in a statement. ”Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 6,120 vests valued at $6.9 million to K9s in all 50 states, made possible by both private and corporate donations."

Officials said each vest was worth about $1,800 and weighs between four and five pounds.

