Mattie’s Call issued for Georgia man suffering from autism

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities issued a Mattie’s Call for a man who disappeared over the weekend.

Griffin police officials said they are looking for 39-year-old Jermal Williams, who was last seen at his home on Sunday at 2 a.m.

His family told police that he left on foot and is possibly trying to make it to College Park or the Clayton County area.

Williams is described as being five foot ten inches and weighing 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, red shorts, a blue jacket and gray Crocs.

Authorities said Williams has autism.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact Investigator J. McKinney at 678-544-7452.

