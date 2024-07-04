Man arrested after shooting at car in Spalding County

GRIFFIN, Ga. — A Spalding County road rage suspect was arrested after shooting at another car on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Griffin police were called to investigate a road rage incident.

Multiple victims on the scene said a man in a Chevrolet truck “had engaged in several acts of road rage” and then fired a gun at a moving car.

Officers did not say whether anyone was injured in the shooting.

Eventually, police were able to identify James McCullough as a suspect in this case.

McCullough was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault, criminal damage to property, terroristic threats and acts, and reckless conduct.

Police also found the gun he used during the incident.

Griffin police said that if you are dealing with a road rage incident you should safely change lanes and don’t reciprocate any aggressiveness.

