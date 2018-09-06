46 people displaced after apartment fire

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. - Forty-six people don't have a place to sleep Wednesday night after a fire ripped through an apartment community in Spalding County.
A woman told Channel 2 Action News the fire started as she was cooking in her kitchen around 8:30 p.m.
Another resident told us she learned that her apartment was burned while she was at work.
"It's terrible. All of my stuff is in there. Family stuff. It's just bad," said Kamaya Head.
No one was hurt.
Investigators told Channel 2 about 12 units are impacted. They are working to pinpoint the cause.
We'll have updates on this story, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning starting at 4:30 a.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Georgia Gwinnett College on lockdown due to "violent threat" near campus
- Mother arrested for leaving toddler in hot car while she did drugs, police say
- Officer 'fighting for his life' after being shot by man trying to steal bandanas, GBI says
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}