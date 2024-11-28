Southeast Strong: Atlanta Braves, Truist help with storm cleanup in Augusta, Asheville

AUGUSTA, Ga. — The Atlanta Braves and the Truist Foundation showed how they’re Southeast Strong through continuing efforts to help the victims of Hurricane Helene in Georgia and North Carolina.

The latest relief effort from the Braves and Truist saw volunteers removing debris and cleaning out water-logged homes in both Augusta, Ga. and Asheville, N.C.

Volunteers also helped board up broken windows while removing debris and junk from yards in areas impacted by the storm.

For those interested in helping victims of both Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton, donations can still be made to the American Red Cross.

