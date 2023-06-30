South Fulton Fire and Rescue talks about firework safety ahead of 4th of July weekend

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Fireworks are legal in Georgia and they are a big part of the 4th of July Holiday but some can be dangerous and even deadly.

South Fulton Fire and Rescue gave Channel 2 Action News a first-hand demonstration Thursday on how some fireworks can cause serious injuries, even death.

Lieutenant El Jackson with South Fulton Fire and Rescue said he wants people with fireworks to handle them safely.

“We want those who are in possession of fireworks to do so safely and without the presence of children in the immediate are,” he said.

Lt. Jackson also said to have a hose or bucket of water nearby and to pour water on the fireworks after they have gone off.

