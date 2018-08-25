Woman shot, killed during armed robbery in East Point, police say

EAST POINT, Ga. - East Point police are searching for two men they said fatally shot a woman during an armed robbery early Saturday morning.
A little before 1 a.m., officers responded to an area of Washington Road and Dodson Drive Connector after someone called saying a woman was injured on the roadway, East Point police said in a news release.
The woman had been shot, and she died after being taken to an area hospital, the release said. Her name has not been released yet.
Police said they’re searching for two men wearing hoodies, and no other suspect description was provided. They appeared to have robbed the woman during the shooting.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact East Point police at 404-270-7069.
