Woman says she made payments towards $2K bill for 1 month of water, city still turned her water off

EAST POINT, Ga. — Some homeowners are questioning the accuracy of their water bills.

One customer turned to Channel 2 Action News after she says she was billed more than $2,000 for one month of water usage.

She said she’s on a payment plan, despite disagreeing with the amount.

Sonja Patterson reached out to Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Ashli Lincoln on Thursday morning after she said the City of East Point turned off her water.

“I turn the faucet on nothing’s coming out,” Patterson said. “I don’t want to cry, but I’m frustrated I don’t know what else to do.”

Patterson told Lincoln that she feels like she’s being extorted.

“I do not have water in my house to wash my hands, brush my teeth, to wash my face. It’s not right,” Patterson said.

Patterson said she received a letter from East Point demanding that she pay more than $2,000 for a water bill or have her water turned off.

“Do you have $2,000 to pay this bill?” Lincoln asked Patterson.

“I do not. I’m on a fixed income,” Patterson said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Patterson said she was stunned when the city turned off her water Thursday morning.

“I need to figure out why this is still going on since November,” Patterson said.

For months, Patterson said East Point told her there is a water leak on her end. She hired four different plumbers who found no leaks.

“I had to take out a loan to pay Atlantis Plumbing. Now, I got to pay that every month,” Patterson said.

The last company sent a letter to the City of East Point, saying, “The customer has no leak, and the meter was showing no movement indicating water usage.”

“Every time I went to East Point, they said you need another plumber, you need another plumber. I said I have four out there now,” Patterson said.

Patterson said while she disputes the charge, she’s been paying the $150 payment plan the city placed her on.

That’s why she doesn’t understand why they disconnected her water.

“It seems to be non-stop,” Patterson said.

Lincoln contacted the city of East Point Thursday for a comment on this story. All they could say at the moment is they’re looking into Patterson’s account.

“I don’t know what else to do. I’m so frustrated. I need help,” Patterson said.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Shaq to hold "Ride for unity" event in Henry County

©2023 Cox Media Group