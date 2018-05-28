0 Woman says couple stole dog out of her own backyard

EAST POINT, Ga. - A woman is pleading with the public to help find the couple who, she said, stole her dog from her yard.

Micalea Ramey told Channel 2’s Tom Jones that her dog Pakka is like a family member.

"How do you steal someone's child? How do you steal someone's baby out of their own yard?" she asked.

Ramey said there is a void in her life after someone stole the pit bull mix from the backyard of her East Point home.

"I feel empty, like a piece of me is missing," she told Jones.

Ramey said that, around 2 p.m. on Mother's Day, a couple had came by her home and asked her dog sitter if Pakka was for sale.

TRENDING STORIES:

"They said, 'She's beautiful,'" Ramey told Jones.

The dog sitter called Ramey, who was out of town. Ramey said there’s no way her beloved pet was for sale. The dog sitter later looked outside and saw that Pakka was gone.

"What do you mean, 'She's gone?'" Ramey said she screamed over the phone.

Video from a home surveillance camera shows the couple circling the neighborhood in a black Nissan Altima several times.

"After that, my dog is gone," Ramey said.

Days later, she got a call from 24 Petwatch, an organization that registers the chips in pets.

"Your dog has been found," Ramey said.

Ramey learned that a couple fitting the description of the couple who stole Pakka had shown up at an animal hospital in Davie, Florida, and asked if the dog had a chip.

The technician told Jones he had checked and the chip had shown that Pakka had been reported missing out of East Point.

"He said, ‘I have to report it.’ They begged him not to report this," Ramey said the technician told her.

The technician said that, when he left to tell his supervisor about the situation, the couple disappeared with Pakka.

Ramey hopes the couple left some clues about where they, and Pakka, are.

"I'm going to get my dog back. I feel it in my heart. I just need your help. I need everyone's help," Ramey said.

Police in East Point and in Florida are investigating.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.