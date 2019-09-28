0 Woman arrested, accused of both deadly shooting, violent home invasion

EAST POINT, Ga. - An Atlanta woman was arrested Friday morning on felony charges stemming from two violent crimes in East Point, including a homicide that police said she committed "in cold blood.".

Lashandra Boyd, 26, is accused of tying up and beating a 67-year-old woman during a home invasion in early August and shooting and killing 33-year-old Kelvin Freeman in early September, police told Channel 2 Action News. She also goes by the name Starr Redd, police previously said.

On Aug. 7 about 3 p.m., the 67-year-old woman was knocked to the floor and had a knife placed to her throat while at her home off Dorsey Avenue, AJC.com previously reported. The suspect demanded she give her the PIN to her bank card.

The woman was also tied up with duct tape, but she was eventually able to free herself and call police using a neighbor's phone.

Police previously released surveillance video of the suspect covering her face while walking toward a food mart to use the victim's debit card. She was in a blue Chevrolet Impala.

On Sept. 3 about 6 a.m., Freeman was captured on surveillance video outside the front door of his house off Palm Drive holding a handgun with a laser sight, AJC.com previously reported. Police said something spooked him, but it's unclear what frightened him. He allegedly sold drugs from the house.

He walked back inside minutes before a woman shows up in a dark-colored sedan. She was able to talk Freeman into letting her inside, police said. Shortly after, gunfire erupts inside the house, and Freeman is killed.

Police told Channel 2's Tom Jones that she shot and killed Freeman "in cold blood."

Freeman's family lives across the street, and a relative of his showed up at the home, police said. She tried to lure the relative inside the home, but he didn't go.

"She's trying to bring him in so she can kill him," police Capt. Allyn Glover previously told Channel 2.

Surveillance video showed Boyd point a handgun at the man multiple times while walking away with a box. Police said she was attempting to shoot the man but had run out of rounds. Police said the box she left with might have been filled with cash.

Investigators were able to connect Boyd to both incidents based on her vehicle and tattoos, the news station reported. She was arrested at a house in Fairburn on Friday morning.

"We don't believe that these two incidents are her first," Glover told Channel 2 on Friday.

Previously, police arrested 31-year-old Gelisa Lowe in connection with the Aug. 7 home invasion, but police later said she "is not believed now to be the actual perpetrator of this violent act." However, she still faces charges in connection with credit card fraud.

The Fulton County District Attorney's Office previously said Lowe's case is "still an indicted case," but it's unclear if the charges related to the home invasion have been dropped.

Anyone with information on Boyd or this incident is asked to call East Point police at 404-761-2177 or contact CrimeStoppers at 404-577-8477 or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com. Tips can be sent anonymously and information that leads to an arrest and indictment in this investigation can earn tipsters up to $2,000.

This story was written by Zachary Hansen for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

