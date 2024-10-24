Wheelchair-bound man left in the floor after East Point home invasion

EAST POINT, Ga. — East Point police are investigating a home invasion that left a man confined to a wheelchair laying in the floor.

Officers say they were called to a home on Thursday morning on Castlewood Street where they found a 67-year-old man laying in the floor of his living room.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

He told them that he was using the restroom when two men kicked in his front door and broke into his home.

They knocked him out of his wheelchair and pointed a gun at him while demanding everything expensive in the home.

The man told police that he was punched and kicked in his face by one of them.

TRENDING STORIES:

It’s unclear how long the man was left in the floor.

Investigators have not released details on the suspects.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group