Tree splits down the middle before falling on 2 East Point homes

EAST POINT, Ga. — Crews in East Point are working to remove a massive tree from two homes.
Channel’s 2 Courtney Francisco was on Lee Street in East Point on Friday afternoon where a tree fell and landed on two homes.
Arborists told her that it was so old and so wet that it cracked down the middle and fell on the two homes on one side of it.
Neighbors told Francisco that the tree fell around 5 a.m. on Friday.
“It sounded like a wreck. It sounded like a tractor-trailer hitting together, really sounded like two tractor-trailers hitting together,” neighbor Martha Jenkins said.
Luckily, no injuries have been reported.
A tree removal company had to bring a 70-ton crane into the residential neighborhood to help remove the tree.
The road is currently closed to traffic as workers chop up parts of the tree and pile it up to be removed.
