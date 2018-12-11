  • Tractor-trailer fire closes lanes on I-285 SB in Fulton County

    FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A tractor-trailer fire is causing delays on Interstate 285 southbound in Fulton County.

    Triple Team Traffic first reported the fire at the outer loop past Hollowell Parkway (exit 12) just after 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

    All lanes were blocked in both directions for some time. 

    As of 12:15 p.m., several southbound lanes were still closed but all northbound lanes were open.

     

