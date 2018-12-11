Tractor-trailer fire closes lanes on I-285 SB in Fulton County

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A tractor-trailer fire is causing delays on Interstate 285 southbound in Fulton County.
We're talking to authorities about what caused the fire and any injuries, for updates on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
Triple Team Traffic first reported the fire at the outer loop past Hollowell Parkway (exit 12) just after 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.
All lanes were blocked in both directions for some time.
As of 12:15 p.m., several southbound lanes were still closed but all northbound lanes were open.
A tractor trailer fire had all lanes blocked on 285. This is 285 sb past Hollowell Pkwy. All but the left lane blocked SB and all NB lanes are open. Traffic jammed. Updates on @wsbtv Ch 2 Action News. pic.twitter.com/YtWUVYXyFJ— Jason Durden (@JasonDurdenWSB) December 11, 2018
GRIDLOCK ALERT: Fulton Co.: Tractor Trailer Fire: I-285/sb (outer loop) at Hollowell Pkwy; (exit 12); a left lane is now open; heavy delays continue; to use I-75/85; pic.twitter.com/7hA255Uu6g— Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) December 11, 2018
