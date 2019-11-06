Tips from neighbors lead to SWAT raid at home near 2 schools

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Two people are in jail on drug charges after an early morning SWAT raid in a South Fulton neighborhood.
Police said they received numerous complaints from neighbors of drug activity at ahouse on Carriage Lane, which sits next to two schools, Bethune Elementary School and McNair Middle School.
After a three-month investigation, police SWAT and narcotics officers hit the home before sunrise to serve a search warrant. They found marijuana and a gun, and they also seized two cars and discovered stolen items inside, authorities said.
Two people were taken into custody.
"That is the most surprising because there's a school nearby," said neighbor Yemi Ibom. "And you would think it should be the safest area. And it is until something like this happens."
Police have not released the names of the renters that were arrested or said yet what they'll be charged with.
