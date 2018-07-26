0 Thieves steal SUV from open garage while family is home

CITY OF SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - Police in the City of South Fulton are searching for thieves they say stole an SUV from a garage while the family was at home.

Channel 2's Audrey Washington was in the Oakley Township subdivision where a similar theft happened not far away last month.

In both crimes, thieves targeted homes with open garage doors.

The victims of the most recent theft showed Washington surveillance video that showed the thieves park down the street before driving up to the home in a black Infiniti sedan.

The victims say they had their garage door open and walked inside. Within seconds, their brand-new Nissan Pathfinder was gone.

“I think a lot of it is just some kids looking to go for a joyride, and I also think it’s a crime of opportunity," the victim, Brandis Hall, told Washington. “Anybody that has the audacity to go in anyone’s garage, clearly they don’t care and that’s a very dangerous person.”

Washington also obtained video from a car theft in June at another subdivision just a few miles away. In that case, one of the thieves rang the doorbell to distract the family from the garage before taking off with their SUV.

Police don't know if the two cases are connected, but the victims at Oakley Township were able to do some detective work and find their own stolen SUV.



