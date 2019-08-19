  • Teacher carjacked in elementary school parking lot, police say

    By: Tyisha Fernandes

    SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Security at a south Fulton County elementary school is being stepped up after a teacher was carjacked in the school’s parking lot. 

    It happened around 6 a.m. at Heritage Elementary School. 

    Police said a man came out of nowhere, pulled out a weapon and demanded the woman's car. She was unharmed. 

