Teacher carjacked in elementary school parking lot, police say

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Security at a south Fulton County elementary school is being stepped up after a teacher was carjacked in the school’s parking lot.
It happened around 6 a.m. at Heritage Elementary School.
Police said a man came out of nowhere, pulled out a weapon and demanded the woman's car. She was unharmed.
TODAY AT 5: We're speaking with the head of security for the school district about what they're doing to protect teachers and students.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Teacher under investigation for attempted molestation in mall bathroom
- Acuna on being benched for not running out hit: 'I respect Snit's decision'
- Firefighter allegedly shot deer without license on city property, officials say
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}