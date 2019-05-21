SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - The SWAT team has been called out to a home in the city of South Fulton for a hostage situation involving a child.
The scene is unfolding along Twin Lake Drive.
Investigators told Channel 2 Action News they do not have the exact age of the child who is being held.
Here’s that #breaking scene in the City of South Fulton where police say they’re dealing with a SWAT/hostage situation involving a small child. We don’t have the child’s age. Standing by for more details off Three Lakes Drive @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/j0kHHwLDjH— Nicole Carr (@NicoleCarrWSB) May 21, 2019
Channel 2 investigative reporter Nicole Carr is at the scene as SWAT negotiators work with the person inside the home to reach a peaceful ending.
Residents are trying to get to their homes as part of Three Lakes Dr is blocked off. We’re seeing them get though @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/8kMcue8odW— Nicole Carr (@NicoleCarrWSB) May 21, 2019
