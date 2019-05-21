  • SWAT team on scene of hostage situation involving child in South Fulton

    SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - The SWAT team has been called out to a home in the city of South Fulton for a hostage situation involving a child. 

    The scene is unfolding along Twin Lake Drive. 

    Investigators told Channel 2 Action News they do not have the exact age of the child who is being held. 

    Channel 2 investigative reporter Nicole Carr is at the scene as SWAT negotiators work with the person inside the home to reach a peaceful ending. 

