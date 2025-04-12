Streets start to open in parts of Hapeville as cleanup continues from Thursday storms

HAPEVILLE, Ga. — Storm cleanup will continue throughout the weekend for families in Hapeville.

When rain and wind picked up Thursday before 10:00 pm, trees fell across the city, ripping down power lines and tearing through homes.

Friday morning, Hapeville Police Department said five streets were blocked: Sylvan Road, Lake Drive, Jackson Street, Birch Street, and Myrtle Street.

Most of those roads were still closed around rush hour Friday night.

Electrical crews were waiting on removal service crews to take large chunks of lines so they could restore power.

A tree fell inches from Dianne Washington Holmes’ car, and a second tree fell on her neighbor’s home.

“You can feel the thump from inside,” Washington Holmes said. “It is a powerful jolting of your house.”

Carl Powell was inside his home with a tree fell on it and destroyed one entire side.

“If I get my power back on, I’ll get it tarped, and I’ll stay here. I can’t afford a hotel. I can probably get my insurance to pay for it, but then that’s more money,” Powell said.

They are sending a warning to others to be prepared to be shaken if it happens to them.

“My bag was packed. I had my emergency bag packed. I have my light bulbs and generators, and we were trying to be somewhat prepared. But, when it hits, there’s a panic in you that you still need to prepare,” Washington Holmes said. Holmes’s

