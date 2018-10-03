South Fulton County votes to restrict 18-wheelers in residential areas

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Officials in South Fulton County voted Wednesday to restrict 18-wheelers from passing through residential areas and roads that have school zones.
The vote comes after residents complained that commercial trucks were invading the community and driving through residential neighborhoods.
Channel 2's Craig Lucie was in Fulton County, where community leaders and residents gathered to lobby for the resolution.
An ordinance to restrict large trucks was introduced in 2017 but officials said it was "unenforceable."
We're working to learn how the change affects residents and local businesses, for Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
