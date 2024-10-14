South Fulton police want to identify 2 people seen breaking into cars

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — South Fulton police are trying to identify two people seen entering and attempting to enter vehicles on Oct. 8 at around 3 a.m. at 1104 Westchase Lane in South Fulton.

A police officer saw the pair trying to get into a vehicle before they got into a Chrysler with a Georgia license plate reading “SCM9451″ and driving away.

If you can identify them, they ask you to call Detective Jeffrey Rittberg at 404-312-0200.

